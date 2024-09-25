RBA's Bullock Says Inflation Needs To Fall Further Before Rate Cuts

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Michelle Bullock speaks during Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. NO ARCHIVING“那么，这一切意味着什么呢？我想你会同意，最近的数据好坏参半，但总体而言，它们强化了维持限制性货币政策的立场并对通胀上行风险保持警惕的必要性。在做出任何降息决定之前，董事会需要确信通胀率正在朝着目标迈进。因此，我们很需要看到在抑制通胀方面取得进展，朝着目标迈进。”由于通胀率保持在3.

"我已经做了一个事实陈述，利率的上升，再加上其他一些因素，正在使我们的经济急剧放缓。我们在最近的国民账户中看到了这一点。但是这些决定是由储备银行独立做出的，我做出的努力是要让储备银行更加独立，而不是变得不独立。"美联储和英格兰银行最近都宣布降息，为借款人提供了一定的喘息机会。泰勒表示，澳大利亚人没有像其他国家的人们那样享受降息带来的好处。储备银行行长布洛克表示，虽然通胀最严重的时期已经过去，但仍有很长的路要走。 "无论是在澳大利亚还是在海外，通胀自2022年达到顶峰以来已经大幅下降。部分原因是供应链和能源价格问题得到解决，货币政策也一直在发挥作用。但通胀仍然高于我们的目标，而且比较顽固。降低基本通胀的进程已经放缓，并且在九月季度可能仍然缓慢。"

