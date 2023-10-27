RBA Monetary policy: Inflation is now a homegrown problem for the RBA

“The world is inflicting price pressures on Australians and we are doing the best we can to ease them,” Chalmers said this week after the release of Australia’s latest consumer price index report.

First, inflation for non-tradeable goods and services, which are mainly driven by domestic factors, is running too hot. Non-tradeable inflation rose 1.3 per cent for the quarter and at a 6.2 per cent annual pace.

Sharp price rises were recorded for a range of services such as vets and pet services (7.5 per cent), restaurant meals (6.1 per cent), hairdressers (6.7 per cent), financial services (6.9 per cent) and insurance (14.7 per cent). headtopics.com

But strong migration and population growth is still driving aggregate consumer demand across the economy and putting upward pressure on inflation. While he was talking about the Treasury’s outlook, the Treasurer sailed very close to appearing to “jawbone” the independent RBA by echoing Bullock’s earlier use of the word “material”.

It was 0.3 of a percentage point higher than the central bank’s implied forecast of 0.9 per cent for the three months.

FinancialReview »

