RBA interest rates: Tough Christmas looms despite retail spending splurge

Economists say an early spring splurge on clothes and gardening equipment underlines the case for further interest rate rises, but retailers are urging the Reserve Bank to hold fire amid fears of a tough Christmas selling season.

Economists said the strongest increase in spending since January reinforced the case for RBA governor Michele Bullock to raise the cash rate to 4.35 per cent from 4.1 per cent at the November 7 board meeting.

“If doesn’t succeed during Christmas it is unlikely they’ll be open come February,” Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra said.Australians are tipped to spend $66.8 billion at retailers across November and December, just 0.1 per cent higher than 2022, the ARA estimates. headtopics.com

Chris Tourgelis, chief executive at Opus, said the gift retailer had experienced a very soft winter at its stores in Paddington and Newtown in Sydney.“It is definitely a tough environment at the moment. It’s not just interest rates for us, but the cost of doing business, like insurance, electricity, and wages,” Mr Tourgelis told‘Christmas is like final exams, you have to nail it.’: Chris Tourgelis of gift retailer Opus Design.

“It almost feels there’s a mood and people feed off each other. So whether someone has money or not, they are definitely still cautious at the moment.” “Sales have been resilient to higher interest rates and fast inflation over the past couple of months,” Mr Langcake said. headtopics.com

The ABS said some of the increase in sales last month was due to one-off factors that were unlikely to be repeated.“The warmer-than-usual start to spring lifted turnover at departments stores, household goods and clothing retailers, with more spending on hardware, gardening, and clothing items,” ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said.

Interest rates may rise as a result of migration surgeThe arrival of half a million migrants over the past year is adding to inflation pressure and will influence the next RBA rates decision, a former RBA economist says. Read more ⮕

Fresh sign RBA will hikes rates againRetail spending soared higher in September, as shoppers embarked on a spending spree, adding further pressure on the Reserve Bank to hike rates on Melbourne Cup Day. Read more ⮕

RBA interest rates: NAB backflips on home loan paymentsNAB abandoned an assurance that it would only increase monthly mortgage repayments on the 12-month “anniversary” of variable home loans, after rapid-fire interest rate rises caught the bank off guard. Read more ⮕

‘Difficult balancing act’: RBA trying to control inflation and satisfy consumersThe RBA has a “difficult balancing act” between controlling inflation and also making sure consumers can get through the end of the year, says Bank of America’s head of Australia and New Zealand economics, Vice-President Micaela Fuchila. Read more ⮕

Nikko Asset Management Co-Head Predicts One More Rate Hike by RBAJames Alexander, co-head of global multi-asset at Nikko Asset Management, believes that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will raise the cash rate once more before ending the current cycle. However, he cautions against further rate hikes due to the potential negative impact on job losses. Read more ⮕

Live updates: Strong retail spending data suggests 'potential' rate hike next week by RBA, Qantas files defence in ACCC 'ghost flight' case, ASX downThe ASX is trading lower, with gold miners the only group to gain as the precious metal passes $US2,000 an ounce, while retail spending data has increased the risk of a rate hike next week by the RBA. Follow live. Read more ⮕