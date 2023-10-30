RBA interest rates: Tough Christmas looms despite retail spending splurge

Economists say an early spring splurge on clothes and gardening equipment underlines the case for further interest rate rises, but retailers are urging the Reserve Bank to hold fire amid fears of a tough Christmas selling season.
Economists said the strongest increase in spending since January reinforced the case for RBA governor Michele Bullock to raise the cash rate to 4.35 per cent from 4.1 per cent at the November 7 board meeting.
"If doesn't succeed during Christmas it is unlikely they'll be open come February," Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra said.Australians are tipped to spend $66.8 billion at retailers across November and December, just 0.1 per cent higher than 2022, the ARA estimates.
Chris Tourgelis, chief executive at Opus, said the gift retailer had experienced a very soft winter at its stores in Paddington and Newtown in Sydney.“It is definitely a tough environment at the moment. It’s not just interest rates for us, but the cost of doing business, like insurance, electricity, and wages,” Mr Tourgelis told‘Christmas is like final exams, you have to nail it.’: Chris Tourgelis of gift retailer Opus Design.
"It almost feels there's a mood and people feed off each other. So whether someone has money or not, they are definitely still cautious at the moment." "Sales have been resilient to higher interest rates and fast inflation over the past couple of months," Mr Langcake said.
The ABS said some of the increase in sales last month was due to one-off factors that were unlikely to be repeated.“The warmer-than-usual start to spring lifted turnover at departments stores, household goods and clothing retailers, with more spending on hardware, gardening, and clothing items,” ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said.