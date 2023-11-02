RBA interest rates: State government debt binge to top $400b and about a third of the increase is attributable to Victoria’s Jacinta Alln government

The increased borrowing will cause state government net debt to rise to 14 per cent of GDP in 2026-27 from 9.5 per cent, the PBO estimates. Veteran budget watcher Chris Richardson said excessive state government spending was making the RBA’s job harder.“As marvellous as developments in the federal budget have been, the position is rather more challenging than it first appears because the states are headed in a different direction,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged state and federal governments to scale back on their infrastructure spending, which has underpinned a surge in public borrowing at the state level and is adding to cost pressures across the economy.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King commissioned an audit of $120 billion of federal infrastructure funding over the next decade, which delivered findings in August that are yet to be publicly released amid consultations with states and territories.

