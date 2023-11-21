RBA Governor Optimistic About Australian Economy Despite Rate Hike

RBA governor Michele Bullock says she is ‘really optimistic’ the Australian economy can maintain a strong job market while clamping down on inflation after the central bank raised rates to 4.35%. Minutes of the November meeting show the RBA board believed the risk of inflation continuing above target was too high to keep rates on hold.

The Reserve Bank said it lifted its key interest rate this month to reduce the risk of a “larger monetary policy response” in coming months given the persistence of inflation and the stronger than expected performance of the economy. The RBA, in its minutes released on Tuesday, also noted that its forecasts for inflation to decline to within its 2%-3% target range by the end of 2025 were based on one or possibly two more interest rate increases in the current cycle at its 7 November meeting. The 25 basis-point increase brought the rate to 4.35%





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RBA governor Michele Bullock will oversee both governance and monetary policy boards of RBAThe RBA review suggested an external chair should oversee a new bank governance board, but the Treasurer says the governor will oversee that and monetary policy setting too.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA Monetary policy: Inflation is now a homegrown problem for the RBATreasurer Jim Chalmers is blaming the oil price spike for inflation but local factors are increasingly driving inflation.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA rate rise: House prices and the RBA’s inflation problemThe RBA had little choice but to deliver a rate rise on Tuesday. But four forces, led by housing and immigration, will keep working against Michele Bullock.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

New governor, same mission: RBA sticks with unpopular rate risesMichele Bullock had been in a honeymoon period with Australia’s mortgage borrowers since she took the RBA’s governor role in mid-September. That’s over now.

Source: smh - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

New governor, same mission: RBA sticks with unpopular rate risesMichele Bullock had been in a honeymoon period with Australia’s mortgage borrowers since she took the RBA’s governor role in mid-September. That’s over now.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »