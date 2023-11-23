RBA Governor Blames Australians for High Inflation

RBA governor Michele Bullock has sparked backlash for suggesting Australians going for haircuts and dentist visits are to blame for high inflation. may be on the way to tackle “homegrown” inflation, the central banker said on Wednesday that domestic factors were the dominant driver of the cost-of-living crisis. “Breaking … bald people to lead the fight against inflation,” former independent MP Tony Windsor wrote on X.

One user commented, “Just read that the RBA governor is lashing out at people for having dental treatments and haircuts. Damn. Guilty as charged. I go to the dentist every year and had to have an extra minor procedure this year and planning on getting a haircut this week … damn.” Another woman said, “This is the most ridiculous nonsense I believe I have ever heard from an ‘economist’. Michele Bullock also wants us to visit the dentist less. I mean Australia can possibly cope with bad hair, but bad teeth! Madnes





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RBA governor Michele Bullock will oversee both governance and monetary policy boards of RBAThe RBA review suggested an external chair should oversee a new bank governance board, but the Treasurer says the governor will oversee that and monetary policy setting too.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA governor Michele Bullock squares up for inflation fightIt took only two minutes for Michele Bullock to refer back to Philip Lowe’s warning about high inflation. She is staying the course.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA interest rates: Michele Bullock speech ‘assertive’ and ‘transparent’ according to economistsEconomists witnessed Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock’s inflation fighting credentials first-hand on Tuesday night in her maiden speech in the top job.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA governor Michele Bullock says inflation 'pretty much where we thought' seeing rate rise bets tumbleBets on an interest rate rise next month have fallen dramatically on Senate testimony from the Reserve Bank governor, having surged yesterday on higher than expected inflation numbers.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia inflation: RBA governor Michele Bullock plays the guessing game on rates riseThe market’s mood has swung dramatically in favour of a rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day, but the RBA governor is not tipping her hand.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA interest rates: Why Michele Bullock won’t find any reassurance in the latest Westpac resultsAhead of Tuesday’s Reserve Bank board meeting, the bank says “the vast majority of customers” are adapting to the high interest rate environment.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »