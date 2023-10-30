Stars shine early for Tillies! | 01:26History was made over the weekend, with Raygun and J Attack booking their tickets to Paris after becoming the first Australians to qualify for breakdancing at next year’s Olympics.

Breakdancing will make its debut at the 2024 Olympic Games, although the sport won’t feature in Los Angeles four years later, with cricket one of several new sports included.Breakdancing has grown in popularity over the years and will make its Olympic debut in 2024 to attract younger viewers.

Gunn, a university lecturer, defeated Molly Chapman 2-1 in a best-of-three final at Sydney’s Town Hall and will head to the Olympics as a realistic medal chance given her vast experience having represented Australia at the world championships. headtopics.com

It was smooth sailing for Dunne, who blitzed his rivals in the semi-finals and then pulled out all the tricks in the final, with the teenager doing more than enough to book his spot on the team for Paris.

The 2024 Games will feature two events – solo b-boy and b-girl battles – with 16 competitors from across the world taking part in each. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has booked her spot in the breaking team for the Paris Olympics. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty ImagesBreaking made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Youth Games in Argentina and has been added to the Paris schedule on the back of its growing popularity among younger athletes. headtopics.com

There’s a chance more Australians could still qualify for the breaking team, with Olympic qualifier events to take place overseas next year.

Breakdancing to Debut at 2024 Olympic GamesBreakdancing will make its debut at the 2024 Olympic Games, attracting younger viewers. Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn and Jeff 'J Attack' Dunne have secured their spots on the breaking team for the Paris Olympics. Read more ⮕

Lyon Coach Fabio Grosso Injured in Fan Attack, Match Called OffWorld Cup winner Fabio Grosso, the Lyon coach, suffered a head injury as the team bus was attacked by fans before their French Ligue 1 match in Marseille. The match was subsequently called off by French league officials. Read more ⮕

Lyon Coach Injured and Match Cancelled After Bus AttackLyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant were injured when their team bus was attacked with stones en route to the Velodrome. Grosso suffered a bloody face and dizziness, while his assistant was also injured. Lyon expressed their reluctance for the match to proceed and the decision was made to cancel the game. The incident has been reported to the authorities for further action. Read more ⮕

Fabio Grosso injured as fans attack Lyon team bus en route to Marseille matchItalian soccer World Cup winner Fabio Grosso is left bloodied and dazed as fans attack a bus carrying his Lyon team to a match in Marseille. Read more ⮕

‘Revolting’ images shock football as great left bloodied, match scrapped after fan bus attackFootball: Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool and celebrated by paying tribute to Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Read more ⮕

Albanese government has been ‘unequivocal’ in its condemnation of Hamas’ Israel attackTrade Minister Don Farrell says the Albanese Labor government has been “unequivocal” in its condemnation of Hamas’ attack on Israel. Read more ⮕