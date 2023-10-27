Rates of violence against women under spotlight again after shocking death of 21-year-old Lilie James

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onIt's a crime that's sent shock waves through a tight-knit Sydney community and left a family in disbelief.

When 21-year-old Lilie James failed to return home from work on Wednesday, police were called to carry out a welfare check at the young woman's workplace; a prestigious school in Sydney's inner city. Both worked as sport assistants at the school, and were believed to have been in a relationship for about five weeks.

Police arrived at St Andrew's Cathedral School just before midnight on Wednesday, where they found Ms James inside the bathrooms near the gym."The actual scene was quite confronting for the police that turned up," Superintendent Martin Fileman said. headtopics.com

Police began searching for Mr Thijssen, and established a second crime scene at Diamond Bay Reserve in Vaucluse, where items "associated with the homicide" were found.Ms James's family is understandably distraught and has asked for privacy after releasing a statement."She was vibrant, outgoing, and very much loved by her family and friends. We are tremendously grateful for the support of our community at this difficult time.

"A loving beautiful girl filled with love for family and friends, focused and determined for her love of teaching and helping others," the friend, who has asked not to be named, said."As close family friends, we will be grieving this loss forever." headtopics.com

"The horrors of evil, do not and will not define our community, that is my oath," Julie McGonigle wrote in a statement. Final year exams are being sat across the state. They follow a strict schedule and those that were to be held at the school over the past few days were moved to alternative locations.

