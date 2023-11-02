Rare white platypus spotted in northern NSW: ‘I didn’t think anyone would believe me’

The University of New England PhD student Lou Streeting was searching a Northern Tablelands stream for endangered western saw-shelled turtles when she first spotted the conspicuous enigma in early 2021.“It surfaced literally a few metres away from us and we were like ‘Wow, did we just see a white platypus?’” Streeting says.She has seen the platypus a number of times since then, most recently three months ago, showing it is coping with its lack of camouflage.
“It does have some pigmentation. It has a black bill, and it has black feet and a little bit of colour on its tail. So we’ve said it’s a leucistic platypus.”The ultra-rare platypus has a white body, a black bill, black feet and a little bit of colour on its tail.
“These environments are not just home to endangered species like the western saw-shelled turtle, but also to other truly unique and extraordinary creatures like this rare white platypus.”numbers are in decline, with the duck-billed, egg-laying, milk-producing yet nippleless peculiarity losing roughly a quarter of its habitat during the past 30 years.
In an effort to plug the gaps, the ACF has partnered with the University of NSW’s Centre for Ecosystem Science on a citizen science initiative called the Platy-project.It encourages Australians to look for them in local creeks and rivers, and share the details of any sightings.The UNSW conservation ecologist Gilad Bino worked on a 2021 national assessment of theIt could sit anywhere between 50,000 and 300,000.
