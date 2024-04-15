Rare Major Lunar Standstill to Occur in January 2025

A “major lunar standstill ”, which takes place once every 18.6 years, when moonrise and moonset reach their farthest apart points along the horizon, will take place in January 2025.

Within a year or so either side of a major lunar standstill the moon can be seen from time to time rising or setting unusually far to the north or south, giving a healthy window for studies to be made. Many of these cremations were concentrated in the south-east of the monument, broadly aligning with the most southerly rising position of the moon.

