Rare Glimpse Inside Underground Bunkers at Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Dozens of soldiers escorted journalists through a tunnel to underground bunkers beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The living quarters appeared to be out of use. Israel claims Hamas has hidden command centres and bunkers underneath the hospital.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 'the war inside Gaza is going to be long'; Aid trucks held up by 'Israeli obstacles': Egypt.

