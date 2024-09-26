Rapper Who Created Music From Jail Charged With Murder Of Rugby League Player

The man who allegedly stabbed a gifted rugby league player to death in Sydney ’s inner west has been identified as a 31-year-old rapper who created music from jail.
Jacob Tammer-Spence has been charged with one count of murder over the stabbing of Sitaleki Filihiahekava in front his family and diners on a bustling Marrickville Road on Monday night.YoutubeWhile in prison he began rapping under the name Snoee Badman and uploading music videos to TikTok after being encouraged by his cellmate.
“The music scene helped me so much, it kept me occupied … at least I was doing something positive,” he said on a podcast.from his cell by sending voice recordings to producers, who would overlay it to a beat and create cartoons for music videos.Tammer-Spence was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Concord after a two-day manhunt.
His legal team did not apply for bail and it was formally refused in Burwood Local Court on Thursday morning.Tammer-Spence’s lawyer, former NSW Australian of the Year Deng Adut, acknowledged the charges were significant but dismissed them.Sitaleki Filihiahekava was stabbed on Marrickville Road in front of family and diners.
Filihiahekava was stabbed outside Mexican fast-food restaurant Guzman y Gomez around 7.40pm on Monday, allegedly following a brief encounter with Tammer-Spence.At the time police said the two were known to each other: “We believe at this point that the two people met, and the attack was somewhat targeted, it was not random in nature,” Acting Superintendent Ben Kennis said.
Murder Rugby League Rapper Jail Sydney
