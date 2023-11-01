Rapid antigen tests should still be used for COVID-19, but some brands are better than others

While some of the blame for this lies with us not using RATs correctly, a new study suggests manufacturers have also overstated the accuracy of their tests.Do false RAT negative results occur when people use them incorrectly? Here's how you should be taking a RATfound enormous variation in the 'sensitivity' — the ability to accurately pick up a positive case of COVID — between different brands of RATs.

"So some of those RATs certainly did not meet WHO's target sensitivity," Dr MacLean said.Dr MacLean and colleagues decided to compare the estimates of accuracy from the Cochrane review with the claims made by manufacturers on the little slips of paper — the 'instructions for use' — found inside test kits.

Paul Griffin, director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services in Brisbane said it was important to understand the limitations of RATs. Dr Griffin said given that the accuracy of tests is generally assessed in "ideal conditions" it's not surprising that they have lower accuracy in the real world.While most states don't collect RAT results anymore, Dr Griffin said the tests still play an important role in controlling the spread of COVID, and ensuring effective treatment is given early enough to work well.

"There are subtle differences in how they all work so you do have to make sure you are following the included manufacturer's instructions," Dr Griffin said.Call for more transparency in test evaluation

