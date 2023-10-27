Rankins Springs malleefowl egg collection program involving farmers proves successful

An egg collection program organised by a group of farmers and conservationists to save an endangered bird has led to an increased survival rates for the species.The population of the native species has fallen below 3,000 in New South WalesThere are fewer than 25,000 malleefowl remaining in the wild across Australia, but in New South Wales it has fallen below 2,800.They were then incubated them in a chamber until they hatched before being released into a 60-hectare feral-free enclosure.

"The average survival rate of chicks up to 12 months of age in the wild is very low, we are talking numbers up to 2 per cent," Mr Carnegie said.Mr Carnegie said chicks were abandoned by their parents after hatching."Once the chicks come out of the mound they are on their own, they are well adapted but obviously we have got predators like foxes and cats," he said.

Mr Carnegie said as a result the involvement of farmers had been "absolutely critical" for ensuring the chicks were released into a safe habitat.Farmer Rodney Guest said he and his neighbours had spent the past 20 years clearing their properties of feral foxes and cats."The aim of that was to release the chicks within 12 hours of hatching into an area where they won't be picked off. headtopics.com

Attempts to collect eggs and release the chicks into the wild had proven unsuccessful before farmers became involved. "They didn't have a great deal of success but we have just put a bit of farmer logic into the whole process of incubation and releasing," Mr Guest said.

"We have been picking up birds from the previous and current season, we are really over the moon with what we have achieved. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

