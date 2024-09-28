Rampe admits 2023 Grand Final loss stings more than 2021

has left him with a worse feeling than after the Swans’ similarly anaemic grand final loss to Geelong two years ago.

While the Cats were clearly the standout side in 2022, all the way to their 81-point win over Sydney in the decider, Rampe felt this season’s Swans were that team, claiming the minor premiership before earning swift passage to the big one by beating Greater Western Sydney in the qualifying final and Port Adelaide in the preliminary final.

Despite the sting of another September meltdown at the MCG, the Swans have invariably shown a capacity to bounce back from disappointment and not drift completely from contention.“We’ll lick our wounds, have a look at it, and figure out how to fight again,” Rampe said.

“Mentally, we went into the game great and physically as well, a really good finals prep going in,” Warner said.“I guess the footy gods had something else to say on this day.”Warner also agreed with Rampe in ranking 2024 as a more bitter pill to swallow than 2022.“Coming in, I felt a lot more prepared than last time.Swans fan Ben Wellek watches the AFL grand final at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney.

“That’s sport at the end of the day – that’s why we love it. That’s why the highs are so good and the lows are pretty shit.“It sucks a fair bit.”

