Rafah crossing provided safe passage for some Australians leaving Gaza overnight

20 Australian citizens, two family relatives and a person with permanent visa status were greeted by an Australian official in Rafah. Australian citizen Mona said she had to leave her whole family behind in Gaza, and she wishes that they are all in a safe place.

“After so much international lobbying, I am just so relieved that the Rafah crossing has been opened … and we will keep working to ensure we get as many of that Australian cohort out as possible if it is opened again as we anticipate is possible,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC Radio.

There is hope that the Rafah crossing will reopen within hours to ensure the safe passage of more foreign nationals wanting to leave Gaza.

