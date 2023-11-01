Rafah border crossing opens briefly to allow foreign nationals and injured to exit Gaza

According to Palestinian officials 335 foreign passport holders have crossed to Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing overnight. Another 76 injured people are also believed to have crossed into Egypt according to Palestinian officials.

Images have emerged of ambulances carrying critically injured civilians, including children, out of Gaza. Many people are still waiting at the Rafah crossing to find out whether they'll be given access across the border into Egypt.

