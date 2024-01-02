Rafael Nadal Makes Dominant Comeback After Year-Long Injury

A dominant Rafael Nadal has defeated fellow grand slam winner Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 as he returned to tennis after almost a year off due to a near career-ending hip injury. The 22-times slam winner won his first nine points on serve before a net cord sent a regulation backhand long. It was a peerless performance from a legend of the sport in a comeback that had by Nadal's own admission been racked with uncertainty.

Nadal said the win was one of the more emotional in a career that has earned him 22 slams and over 90 singles titles. 'Today is an emotional and important day for me after one of the toughest years of my tennis career,' Nadal said. 'The support is super important to me especially in the low moments. I received thousands of messages during the year.' What was not uncertain was the love for Nadal from tennis fans as he received a standing ovation after the win. The 37-year-old Spanish great was also welcomed back with thunderous applause as he waved to the Pat Rafter Arena crowd and didn't take long to make his intentions known





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.