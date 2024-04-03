Radio Star Katie Lamb Announces Engagement to AFL Coach in Touching Video

Perth radio and social media star Katie Lamb is engaged to West Coast Eagles backline coach Martene Pearman, with the two lovebirds releasing a sweet video to celebrate the special moment. At a beach in Eagle Bay in Western Australia’s southwest, Triple M host Lamb pulled off what she called “the biggest blind side of all time”, presenting a ring to Pearman, her partner of five years, even as their pet dog kicked up a sandy fuss.

“Our three-year-old cavoodle, Reggie, managed to steal the moment at one stage, frantically digging and flicking sand all over the ring but we wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Lamb said. Perth Triple M radio host Katie Lamb proposed to long-time partner Martene Pearman at Eagle Bay. Picture: Supplied “We celebrated with a delicious lunch at Fishbone and then had a bunch of friends surprise us at Aravina Estat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Radio star reveals cancer diagnosis, why his wife told him to get testedABC radio host James Valentine has opened about his cancer diagnosis and the moment his wife realised something may be wrong with his health.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Global heating could cause an extra 1.2m lamb deaths in Australia each year, study findsUniversity of Adelaide study finds potential lamb deaths from heat stress could increase from 2.1m to 3.3m per year under a 3C rise

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for spiced Easter lamb with marmalade glaze, and fennel and pepper gratinA wide spread of lots of different dishes is my usual go-to, but at Easter I’m more than happy to let one (semi-)traditional main steal the show

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Marmalade-Glazed Lamb Shoulder: A Delicious Easter Main DishA delicious and flavorful recipe for marmalade-glazed lamb shoulder, perfect for Easter. The lamb is slow-cooked until tender and packed with flavor. Marinating overnight enhances the taste. Easy to make and a great centerpiece for the holiday meal.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Show us your samplesLike a lamb to the hawker.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

From pork with peanut gravy to ricotta and lamb: Yotam Ottolenghi’s meatball recipesThese get their influence from all over. The style is Swedish, the peanuts and spicing from West Africa, and the salad from south-east Asia, where the habit of “smacking” cucumbers means that any flavours you pair them with really sink in.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »