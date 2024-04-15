Radio host confirms friend's daughter stabbed to death

Speaking to 3AW presenters Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft this morning, Hadley said he received a desperate message from Singleton on Saturday evening."I didn't know what it was about. We have been mates for 30 years."When Hadley rang his good friend back, he was beside himself with worry.

Hadley began ringing his police contacts, before managing to get on the line with NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb."Then I had the job of ringing John back and officially confirming his darling daughter had been stabbed to death by this lunatic."Hadley said Dawn Singleton was a beautiful, 25-year-old girl who he had known since she was born.

Radio Host Friend Daughter Stabbed To Death John Singleton Dawn Singleton Assailant Conversation Confirm

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Pecking order’: Drama erupts over interview2GB radio host Ray Hadley has explained the backstory to how he nabbed a bombshell interview with the NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb out from under colleague Ben Fordham’s nose.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Ad legend John Singleton sells former Paddington headquarters for $30mJohn Singleton has sold his former head office in Sydney’s trendy Paddington to Annie Cannon-Brookes, the estranged wife of Mike Cannon-Brookes, the billionaire co-founder of tech giant Atlassian.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Ad legend John Singleton sells former Paddington headquarters for $30mJohn Singleton has sold his former head office in Sydney’s trendy Paddington to Annie Todd, the estranged wife of Mike Cannon-Brookes, the billionaire co-founder of tech giant Atlassian.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Ad legend John Singleton sells former Paddington headquarters for $30mJohn Singleton has sold his former head office in Sydney’s trendy Paddington to Annie Todd, the estranged wife of Mike Cannon-Brookes, the billionaire co-founder of tech giant Atlassian.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Heartbreaking detail emerges after John Singleton’s daughter Dawn Singleton named as Bondi Junction Westfield stabbing victim7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Daughter of Australian businessman John Singleton among victims in Bondi Junction stabbingDawn Singleton, the daughter of John Singleton, was one of the victims in the Bondi Junction stabbing attack. She was a former student of Kambala School and had been working at a fashion business. The attack resulted in the death of five women and one man.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »