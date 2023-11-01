‘Rack off’: Ch 10 slammed for Cleary antics

They are set to avoid World No. 8 Japan and will take on Uzbekistan in a two-legged playoff in February in a bid to book their place in the Olympics. Fowler broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when she unleashed a sensational strike from the edge of the box that cannoned into the top right corner.

It was the high point of the match that turned the contest in Australia’s favour, opening the floodgates as Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop scored two more goals. So fans were frustrated when Ten’s cameras panned to none other than Nathan Cleary, who was watching on in the crowd at Perth’s HBF Stadium.Mary Fowler was on fire for the Matildas. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)But viewers weren’t happy Channel 10 didn’t give Fowler her moment to shine, especially given the class of the goal she just scored.

One fan posted on X: “Fowler needs all the screen time for that goal, not Nathan Cleary, please Channel 10.”Another commented: “Stop showing nathan cleary, mary fowler is a star on her own and in her own right. Let her have her moment without showing his face. Who she is dating should have nothing to do with this game.”Plenty of fans poked fun at the scenes, joking that Fowler “put Cleary on the map”, comparing them to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance that has taken the NFL by storm.

There was no shortage of cutaway shots of Cleary in the crowd, and there was a sweet moment before the start of the second half when Fowler saw the Panthers star on the big screen and beamed as she laughed with teammates.The 20-year-old has already scored 13 goals for Australia. She will now return to England to continue her Super League season with Manchester City, who are equal top on the table with Kerr’s Chelsea after four games.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Matildas Star Mary Fowler and NRL Premiership Hero Nathan Cleary Confirm RelationshipMatildas star Mary Fowler and NRL premiership hero Nathan Cleary have finally confirmed their relationship after being spotted together in Perth. The couple was caught on camera enjoying the sunshine in the park and walking hand in hand. This confirms months of speculation about their romantic involvement.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SMH: Making Luai a million-dollar man would be a risk, says ClearyOn the same day Penrith announced MyPlace as the club’s new major sponsor, all the questions were about which place Jarome Luai would soon be calling home.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Moving Luai to halfback would be a million-dollar risk, says ClearyOn the same day as Penrith announced MyPlace as the club’s new major sponsor, all the questions were about which place Jarome Luai would soon be calling home.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

7NEWSMELBOURNE: Nathan Cleary can’t contain priceless reaction to Mary Fowler goal during Matildas win over Chinese Taipei7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Hometown hero Sam Kerr nets Matildas 900th goal in win over Chinese TaipeiSam Kerr has made it five goals across three Olympic qualifiers and Mary Fowler scored a dazzler in the Matildas' 3-0 win over Taiwan in Perth.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussie power couple go public with romanceIt’s official — Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler are an item.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕