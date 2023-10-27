Racing tips: Cox Plate and Spring Champion Stakes day

The Cox Plate puts superstars Alligator Blood, Mr Brightside and Romantic Warrior against each other while the Spring Champion Stakes will see Tom Kitten look to take out another group 1.

The races under the microscope at The Valley this Saturday are The Cox Plate and Manikato Stakes while at Royal Randwick it's the Spring Champion Stakes and The Invitational. Matthew Campbell was the best of the tipsters last week picking a roughie and a best bet with $10 and $7.50 respectively.

Alligator Blood (L) and Mr Brightside (R) will go head-to-head again in the Cox Plate. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty ImagesSkyNews.com.au has recruited four expert tipsters who will help readers pick the best odds and horses to make the most of each race day. headtopics.com

Neil Evans is a regular podcaster, columnist and contributor to The Sportsman - Australia's leading form newspaper, Racing NSW and the Sydney Morning Herald. Mick Gannon is a racing expert and leading form analyst at TheGreatTipOff.com, SENTrack and also runs a racing podcast.

Matthew Campbell is the head of communications at Betr and expert tipster and form analyst with The Great Tip Off and Punters. All odds are provided by Betr (at time of publication) and race times are Australian Eastern Standard Time.Best bet: 10. Medatsu - $21 - Comes out of a Class 1 at Kembla but looks to have an abundance of upside. He can be right in the finish at big odds.Best bet: 2. Tom Kitten - $2.35 - Has been expensive to follow but draws the inside barrier today so shouldn’t be so far back, while the horse he will most likely have to run down Raf Attack has drawn wide. headtopics.com

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Best horse racing tips for the Cox Plate and Spring Champion Stakes7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Outstanding field assembled for $5m Cox Plate as champion trainer labels his mare a ‘superstar’Horse Racing: 'Without a fight' has claimed the 2023 Caufield Cup after a controversial ride from jockey Mark Zahra. Read more ⮕

Master trainer Gai Waterhouse hoping Alligator Blood can deliver elusive Cox Plate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Damien Oliver finds quirky Cummings connection in first and final Cox Plate rides7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Cox Plate: Alligator Blood could deliver Gerry Harvey’s racing dreamGerry Harvey has never won a Cox Plate. But a horse with a reptilian name and one of the country’s greatest ever trainers could change that on Saturday. Read more ⮕

‘That was the end of Braithwaite’: The time The Horses almost derailed the Cox PlateLegendary trainer Bart Cummings described the scenes at the 2010 Cox Plate as “ridiculous”. Read more ⮕