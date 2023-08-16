Rachel Zegler to Star in New Hunger Games Film

When actor Rachel Zegler auditioned for the new Hunger Games film, she was asked to sing an acapella version of a song from 1860. Director Francis Lawrence said that Zegler was his first choice to play Lucy Gray Baird — one of two lead roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This film takes place 64 years before the original four films, where Lucy Gray is selected as her District's female tribute to compete in the 10th iteration of the brutal Hunger Games.

Tom Blyth stars as an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — years before he will go on to become the dictatorial leader of Panem

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes review – back to an empty futurePrequel to the hit teen dystopia recruits Rachel Zegler and Jason Schwartzman to labour over IP that is now starved of inspiration

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Should board games have classification ratings like films, TV and video games?There have been calls for a 'vulgar' card game making light of the holocaust, rape and incest to be removed from store shelves this week. But the Australian Classification Board says it has no plans to start rating tabletop games.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

THEAGE: ‘A Games anywhere is better than no Games’: Victoria’s call could move it to 2027The Commonwealth Games could be delayed one year and scaled down as multiple inquiries grapple with how Victoria’s rushed and extravagant event spun out of control.

Source: theage | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: What London’s 2012 Games can show Brisbane’s 2032 GamesWhen London’s mayor bid to host the 2012 Games, he wanted decades of urban regeneration, not just three weeks of sport.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Commonwealth Games: Eleven Games committee officials were paid $330k a yearThe top public servant charged with overseeing the cancelled Commonwealth Games was paid more than $500,000 last financial year, a report has revealed.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Zelda in Zimmermann: Your favourite video game character could be the next big thing in fashionDesigner fashion has infiltrated video games, but video games have rarely infiltrated runways – until now.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »