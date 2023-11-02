Race-by-race preview and tips for Wagga on Friday

finished best to claim her maiden at Albury two starts back before again doing her best work late in a BM 58 at Kyneton under 60kg. Drawn to get good cover in a race of less depth, and afforded serious weight relief after the jockey’s claim.is sure to have her supporters. Twice ran home well into the money before tackling CL2 Highway company at Randwick in late June when she ran home OK from a mile back.

by Group 1 winner Denman who can make a bold statement at big odds in just his second start. Was solid in the market when working home OK late here on debut after covering early ground, and given he’d won a trial before that over 1200m, the extra journey and dropping to the limit weight are plusses at the value.resuming over the mile trip. Hasn’t publicly trialled, but reportedly been in work for a long time and can roll forward from this low barrier.

can peak fourth up with blinkers being added. Hit the line well resuming at home in heavy ground before being ridden much closer in a deeper race at Seymour and was even to the line. Will surely be ridden quieter this time back on the bigger home circuit, and can produce a superior closing 300m finish.has produced two bold on-speed efforts to start his career. Blinkers have been removed and replaced with winkers in an effort to get him settling a bit earlier over an important furlong further.

