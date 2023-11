Race-by-race preview and tips for Tuesday meeting at Grafton

Race 1 - 1:15pm: CRJC AGM 15 NOVEMBER BENCHMARK 66 HANDICAP (2200m)has been racing well of late with a Gatton victory being followed by second placings at this track and Murwillumbah. She hit the line well over 2020m last time out and the step-up to the 2200m in this doesn’t look like it will pose any problems.

is lightly raced with just the two starts to her name and she followed on from a debut fifth at the Sunshine Coast with a third at Beaudesert when she led the field up. Pretty Little Liar should push forward and take running down.has been placed in his latest two starts at the Sunshine Coast and Beaudesert and should be prominent here on the strength of those efforts.justified favouritism to score at Murwillumbah last time out and must be considered again.

