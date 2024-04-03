Rabbitohs Stars Volunteer for Operation Pathfinder to Help Youth in Moree

Rabbitohs stars Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Tyrone Munro have volunteered to take part in Operation Pathfinder, an initiative aiming to help youth in the town of Moree. NRLW stars Quincy Dodd and Rhiannon Byers are also set to take part in the initiative that is aiming to help young Indigenous people make healthy choices and avoid criminal activity.

Mitchell, Walker and Jack Wighton have reportedly already made several visits to country towns such as Walgett, Dubbo and Bourke.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Locals in Moree, NSW, say they live in fear of escalating youth crimeSarah Ferguson presents Australia's premier daily current affairs program, delivering agenda-setting public affairs journalism and interviews that hold the powerful to account. Plus political analysis from Laura Tingle.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Race-by-race preview and tips for Tuesday meeting at MoreeEverything to need to find a winner or two at the NSW feature meeting.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett eyes double in trip to MoreeThe NSW feature meeting should provide some keenly contested events.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

South Sydney Star Latrell Mitchell to Launch Project PathfinderSouth Sydney star Latrell Mitchell will join other rugby league players and officials to launch Project Pathfinder, a program aimed at helping Indigenous youth make good choices and avoid a life of crime.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Rabbitohs stars respond to damaging rumourCameron Murray limped off Heffron Park on Monday morning and Jack Wighton only watched on as his Rabbitohs teammates trained, but both are expected to be fit for Friday’s must win game against the Bulldogs to ease pressure on coach Jason Demetriou.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Rabbitohs need to blow it up and start againCOMMENT

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »