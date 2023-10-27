An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onQueensland's premier insists she has "absolutely learnt" from a politically damaging few months, as Labor and the Liberal-National Party (LNP) both begin unofficial election campaigns one year out from polling day.

This required overriding the state's Human Rights Act for the second time in six months, drawing condemnation from youth and human rights advocacy groups.In a one-on-one interview with the ABC, Ms Palaszczuk said she'd learnt from that time and conceded she and her government needed to listen more."We could have done things differently and I absolutely have learnt from that.

Ms Palaszczuk and the Labor party are vying for a fourth term in office, after securing wins in 2015, 2017 and 2020. "I'll always be out there listening and I plan on absolutely spending less time in the office and more out and about," she said. headtopics.com

"I'm always out there talking to Queenslanders, every single day, and I will continue to do that because Queenslanders know me," she said. "That is despite the fact that most of the economic indicators are actually very good for the government.

"I don't want this to be about the personality politics we see, and I know that there will be the inevitable fear campaign that the government will run," he said. Queensland returned the highest No vote of any state or territory in Saturday's referendum on the Voice to Parliament, headtopics.com

When asked by the ABC if the backflip had damaged his credibility, Mr Crisafulli said it showed he was listening.

