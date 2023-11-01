Queensland’s NRL stars hit the open market. Where could they end up?

Here, we take a look at the players who have become free agents from the four Sunshine State sides, and weigh in on where we think their futures lie.He was already set to be one of the most sought-after signatures before his grand final heroics. Now, Ezra Mam’s three-try effort on the big stage against Penrith is set to skyrocket his value.

Kurt Capewell might not pack the same punch as his younger teammates, but his leadership has been lauded for helping orchestrate the club’s revival from cellar dwellers to premiership contenders. The veteran has declared his desire to remain a Bronco. After years battling frustrating injuries, Brendan Piakura was finally able to string consistent NRL games together, and showcased his game-breaking potential.

While he told this masthead he desired to stay in the maroon and yellow jumper, he also confirmed his ability to secure a starting spot would be central to his decision. Jordan Riki was a favourite of coach Kevin Walters in his weekly press conferences, with his kick chase a point of difference. The 23-year-old has spoken of how important loyalty is to him, hinting he wished to remain at the Broncos.The Broncos’ skipper has announced himself as arguably the club’s greatest recruitment coup. A premiership would cement that status.

