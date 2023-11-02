Queensland's forensics lab failed to pinpoint almost a third of blood samples in 2008 due to automated DNA testing system

In 2008-09, following the automated method's introduction, 32 per cent of blood samples from the lab did not yield a DNA profile, up from 6 per cent in 2005-06.However, in 2010, 12 per cent of samples were still failing — double what had been seen prior to the automated method being implemented.

Forensic scientist Allan McNevin told the inquiry that he didn't believe that "there were any systematic reviews of success rates that we were carrying out on a regular basis". "That, if you fixed the contamination issue, and you're still getting double the percentage of bad profiles ."The inquiry found Cathie Allen lied to her immediate supervisor and senior police about the work of the lab, which is the key point of testing DNA for criminal cases.

He noted he was never informed about a problem with DNA extraction, and Queensland Police Service was never provided a copy of Project 13.On Wednesday, senior counsel assisting the Commissioner, Andrew Fox, grilled the current head of the lab, Adjunct Professor Linzi Wilson-Wilde, over language she used in a recent podcast.

In an intense line of questioning, he asked Adjunct Professor Wilson-Wilde why she wasn't more critical in her official report to the first inquiry. "I do remember clearly being very careful and conscious of not writing anything in the report that I couldn't definitively support with empirical data."

Halloween revellers party in Shanghai, some wearing costumes seen as a protest against China's policies

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Bushfire victims in Queensland, New South Wales pick through the ruins as fires continue to burnExhausted crews across Queensland and New South Wales have faced another gruelling night as more than 120 bushfires continued to burn across the eastern states.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Desperate farmers face grim November forecast as dams, tanks, bores run dry across QueenslandSome parts of Queensland have run out of water, and landholders are paying a heavy price as paddocks become parched.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Watch and act fire alerts across QueenslandFirefighters in Queensland are battling 80 blazes across the state. People living in Cherry Gully, Silver Valley and Watsonville were told to leave their homes last night and authorities considered evacuating a hospital.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Fire threat eases across Queensland after horror nightFire conditions have eased across Queensland after a horror night for residents as exhausted firefighters battled to save lives and homes well into the night.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: COVID-related hospitalisations significantly increasing, Queensland Chief Health Officer saysThe number of Queenslanders hospitalised for COVID-19 has more than doubled in three weeks, prompting the state's top doctor to urge people to get booster vaccinations for the virus.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Help arrives for fatigued Queensland firefightersA hospital almost had to be evacuated after bushfires flared in far north Queensland as interstate crews arrived to provide welcome relief.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕