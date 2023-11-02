Queensland's forensics lab failed to pinpoint almost a third of blood samples in 2008 due to automated DNA testing system

In 2008-09, following the automated method's introduction, 32 per cent of blood samples from the lab did not yield a DNA profile, up from 6 per cent in 2005-06.However, in 2010, 12 per cent of samples were still failing — double what had been seen prior to the automated method being implemented.
Forensic scientist Allan McNevin told the inquiry that he didn't believe that "there were any systematic reviews of success rates that we were carrying out on a regular basis". "That, if you fixed the contamination issue, and you're still getting double the percentage of bad profiles ."The inquiry found Cathie Allen lied to her immediate supervisor and senior police about the work of the lab, which is the key point of testing DNA for criminal cases.
He noted he was never informed about a problem with DNA extraction, and Queensland Police Service was never provided a copy of Project 13.On Wednesday, senior counsel assisting the Commissioner, Andrew Fox, grilled the current head of the lab, Adjunct Professor Linzi Wilson-Wilde, over language she used in a recent podcast.
In an intense line of questioning, he asked Adjunct Professor Wilson-Wilde why she wasn't more critical in her official report to the first inquiry. "I do remember clearly being very careful and conscious of not writing anything in the report that I couldn't definitively support with empirical data."
