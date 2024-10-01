Queensland's Coastal Towns Emerge as Unexpected Property Market Winners

Queensland ’s coastal underdogs are emerging as unexpected property market winners, with some towns seeing home prices surge almost 40 per cent in the past year.

The median house price in Agnes Water also recorded a modest 8.7 per cent increase to $815,000 in the past year but experienced a colossal 118.8 per cent jump in the five years to June. “Moving here was about slowing down and getting back into a community environment and finding a place where the kids can ride their bikes.

“Our No. 1 buyers are from the Sunshine Coast, and the Gold Coast is No. 2. We’re getting couples, with children under 10, who can work from home but we’re also getting 30-to-40-year-old tradies,” he said. “We’ve got that country atmosphere by the beach that Byron Bay used to have about 10 to 15 years ago. But you still have a major regional city up the road, which is Rockhampton.”

Property Market Queensland Coastal Towns Housing Prices Lifestyle Change

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland's Coastal Towns Emerge as Unexpected Property Market WinnersBargara, Yeppoon, and Agnes Water are seeing home prices surge due to cheaper property prices and a desire for beach life, attracting buyers seeking an escape from the rat race.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

The Queensland coastal towns where property prices are boomingThink unspoiled beaches sans stingers, chic cafes free of crowds and homes by the beach without the multimillion-dollar price.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Cost of living is so much cheaper’: Regional towns with the smallest house price increasesBuyers looking for falls in prices will be disappointed, but a full and rewarding lifestyle is on offer in the areas where rises in house price weren’t extreme.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Cost of living is so much cheaper’: Regional towns with the smallest house price increasesBuyers looking for falls in prices will be disappointed, but a full and rewarding lifestyle is on offer in the areas where rises in house price weren’t extreme.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Cost of living is so much cheaper’: Regional towns with the smallest house price increasesBuyers looking for falls in prices will be disappointed, but a full and rewarding lifestyle is on offer in the areas where rises in house price weren’t extreme.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Rare coastal emu eggs found in NSW state forest excite Clarence Valley conservationistsA NSW Forestry Corporation employee has stumbled across a nest of eggs belonging to the endangered coastal emu during a routine pre-harvest inspection.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »