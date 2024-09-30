Queensland's Coastal Towns Emerge as Unexpected Property Market Winners

Queensland ’s coastal underdogs are emerging as unexpected property market winners, with some towns seeing home prices surge almost 40 per cent in the past year.

The median house price in Agnes Water also recorded a modest 8.7 per cent increase to $815,000 in the past year but experienced a colossal 118.8 per cent jump in the five years to June. “Moving here was about slowing down and getting back into a community environment and finding a place where the kids can ride their bikes.

“Our No. 1 buyers are from the Sunshine Coast, and the Gold Coast is No. 2. We’re getting couples, with children under 10, who can work from home but we’re also getting 30-to-40-year-old tradies,” he said. “We’ve got that country atmosphere by the beach that Byron Bay used to have about 10 to 15 years ago. But you still have a major regional city up the road, which is Rockhampton.”

Property Market Coastal Towns Queensland Housing Prices Lifestyle Change

