Queensland Premier Prepares for Second Cyclone Challenge

Queensland premier Steven Miles is preparing for the second cyclone challenge of his leadership after Tropical Cyclone Jasper hit the north of the state in December. The storm is expected to intensify into a serious tropical cyclone, possibly reaching category three. There is a high chance of tropical cyclone development in the Coral Sea next week, but the direction it will take is still uncertain.





Widespread Flooding in Far North Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone JasperUnprecedented rain brought by Tropical Cyclone Jasper has triggered widespread flooding in far north Queensland, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Cairns airport is closed, roads are extensively damaged and residents in the city’s northern beaches are cut off by floodwaters. Some rain gauges in the Barron and Daintree River catchments recorded more than 2m of rain over recent days, and more rain is expected. Water levels in the lower Barron River have smashed the previous record set by devastating floods in March 1977. On Monday morning, the Daintree River was more than 2m higher than the previous 118-year-old flood level, recorded in 2019. The full impacts of the flood are not yet clear. But there’s likely to be significant damage to properties and public infrastructure, and negative effects for industries such as tourism and agriculture. Recovery is likely to take many months. So let’s take a closer look at what caused this emergency – and what to expect as climate change worsens

Queensland Premier Criticized for Taking Family Holiday During Flood Clean-upQueensland Premier Steven Miles faces criticism for going on a family holiday while the state is dealing with the aftermath of floods and storms. He was forced to cut his trip short and return to help with clean-up operations. Deputy Cameron Dick served as acting premier in his absence.

Queensland's new premier flies to Cairns twice amid record floodingQueensland's new premier, Steven Miles, has flown to Cairns twice, chaired disaster committees, and spent time with flood survivors in his first week on the job. He has also announced grants and distributed beer to workers. Miles, who has nine years of experience dealing with natural disasters, believes that spending time with survivors can make them feel better.

Queensland Opposition Leader Considers Mandatory Minimums for Youth CriminalsQueensland opposition leader David Crisafulli states that mandatory minimum sentences for youth criminals will be discussed if the LNP wins the state election in 2024, emphasizing the importance of community safety. The state is currently facing a youth crime crisis, with a significant increase in the number of young offenders being processed by the police.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Severe storms cause unprecedented damage in QueenslandQueensland premier Steven Miles describes last night's storms as unprecedented after hundreds of homes were severely damaged. More than 100,000 homes remain without power and the clean-up will take time.

