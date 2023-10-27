Queensland Police First Nations adviser calls for union boss Ian Leavers to resign over 'racialised, divisive comments'

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThe First Nations Advisory Group to Queensland Police has called for police union boss Ian Leavers to resign over his "inaccurate, inflammatory and fear-mongering" comments about a Path to Treaty.
Co-chair Christine Thomas, a Wakka Wakka woman and Sunshine Coast resident, said she was "absolutely disgusted" that Mr Leavers sought to represent the Queensland Police Union's 17,000 members on the issue without consultation.
In his opinion piece, Mr Leavers claimed a Path to Treaty would "favour" First Nations people in the justice system and give Indigenous criminals a "free pass". "The union president seems to have expanded the role from representing staff on industrial legal matters to now … claim that the union represents the members on social and political issues."
"They are dealing with these issues each and every day, not like the latte sippers in inner Brisbane who've never been to communities and seen the violence and the mayhem and the destruction of lives that takes place.""When you start labelling people as cafe latte sippers and city dwellers you're really singling out entire sections of the community as being people that you don't value," he said.
The ABC reached out to Mr Leavers and Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan for comment about the latest developments, but they had not responded at the time of publication.A growing number of Indigenous leaders and state politicians have publicly criticised Mr Leavers' comments.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she did not support Mr Leavers' comments, calling them "unhelpful" and "divisive".