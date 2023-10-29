Queensland on high alert as hot temperatures threatens the state

Firefighters in Queensland are on high alert as hot temperatures this week threaten to fuel multiple blazes.

A constant onslaught from water-bombing aircraft has helped crews get the upper hand on blazes across the Western Downs Region. Authorities are hoping to strengthen containment lines today before temperatures in the region nudge to the mid-30s tomorrow.Fires there have scorched more than 20,000 hectares over the past few days and destroyed more than 40 homes.

