Queensland motorists hit with $87 million in speeding fines

The state government significantly increased the value of speeding fines last financial year as part of a new road safety strategy

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said penalties were increased to better deter dangerous driving behaviours After the new penalties came into effect, authorities gave out $332 million in fines to speeding drivers in 2022-23 — the equivalent of $909,000 per day or $10.50 every single second.

"The number of lives lost at this point this year is 10 less than this time last year, which is showing some improvement," he said."I make no apologies for doing everything I can to save lives on our roads and there is no doubt that speeding kills. headtopics.com

"Research shows that the use of monetary penalties, demerit points and the potential of licence loss is effective in deterring motorists and changing driving behaviour and attitudes."Motorists who are caught speeding in Queensland are fined according to where they sit on a five-tier penalty system.

But under the new penalties introduced by the government last year, this fine bracket was narrowed to 1 to 10kph, and the fine value lifted to $287. In 2021-22, before the government tweaked the fine tiers, motorists who were caught in the lowest band received 70 per cent of all fines, but this has now shrunk to 55 per cent with the new brackets.At the same time, the proportion of heftier fines being issued in the now-widened 10 to 20kph bracket has increased from 24 per cent to 39 per cent. headtopics.com

Mr Bailey said the brackets were changed to align with crash risk, technology capabilities, and the speeding penalty brackets of many other Australian jurisdictions.

