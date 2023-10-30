Queensland fires: conditions to deteriorate on Tuesday as authorities confirm 46 homes destroyed

A property in Tara, west of Brisbane, that was destroyed in the recent Queensland fires. So far 46 homes have been lost.A property in Tara, west of Brisbane, that was destroyed in the recent Queensland fires. So far 46 homes have been lost.Extreme fire conditions have been forecast for the Darling Downs region, with strong westerly winds and high temperatures expected to accelerate fires and fatigue firefighting crews.

Up to 46 homes, 30 sheds and eight mobile properties have been destroyed. The Rural Fire Service superintendent, John Welke, told reporters on Monday that fire crews had taken advantage of cooler weather over the weekend but conditions would worsen on Tuesday.

Welke said Victorian firefighters would join the state’s efforts later this week as the QFES experiences a “tremendous resourcing drain”. “We’re certainly anxious in relation to what will happen tomorrow. We’re certainly getting prepared,” he said. “We’re in a relatively good position this afternoon from the information we have to hand.” headtopics.com

“It is a significant fire. The other issue that we have with Tara was they were also impacted by fire earlier this year,’ he said.

