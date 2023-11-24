Queensland Doubles First Home Owner Grants, but Economists Raise Concerns

First Home Owner Grants (FHOGs) are designed to make it easier for Australians to buy their first home and ease cost of living pressures. Queensland has just doubled its FHOG. However, according to economists, subsidies like FHOGs might be making it harder for Australians to buy their first home. The FHOG is a national scheme that is funded by states and territories to offset the effect of the GST on home ownership.

Under the scheme, a one-off grant is available to first-time homeowners who satisfy the eligibility criteria in their jurisdiction. Each jurisdiction has slightly different eligibility criteria. However, all require at least one applicant to be over the age of 18 and an Australian permanent resident or citizen. : From 20 November, the FHOG for eligible Queenslanders doubled from $15,000 to $30,000. It's for new properties valued at less than $750,000, including land and any contract variation





