Queensland coroner examines mental health management of Anthony O'Donohue after Brisbane bus driver set alight

A coroner probing the death of a Brisbane bus driver who was killed in a petrol bomb attack has found his attacker should not have been discharged from a mental health facility three months earlier.

Anthony Mark Edward O'Donohue boarded Mr Alisher's bus at Moorooka in Brisbane's south in October 2016, before lighting a backpack containing petrol and throwing it at him.He suffered burns to 84 per cent of his body.A total of 14 other people, including three children were initially trapped on the bus by the blaze but escaped after forcing open the back and side doors.

He was discharged from a mental health facility in August 2016, three months before he killed Mr Alisher. However, the coroner found, "it could not have been predicted that Mr O'Donohue could have gone on to kill someone, particularly in the manner that he killed Mr Sharma". headtopics.com

"I am not able to conclude with any certainty established any direct causal link to the killing of Mr Sharma."Mr Alisher's family spoke outside court saying they were disappointed by the findings, and believed justice had not been delivered.

"Who is responsible for the murder of Manmeet Alisher? They said, 'O'Donohue'. If he was mentally sick, then why was he in the society? "The biggest mistake that happened in this whole seven years has been the implementation and the installation of the partial barriers in our buses," assistant state secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, Tom Brown, said. headtopics.com

Despite the half-barriers being installed in over 1,000 buses, the union said assaults on drivers were rising.

abcnews »

