Queensland bushfires destroy more than 30 homes, emergency warning issued for Lake Moondarra near Mount Isa

Bushfires continue to burn across southern Queensland with 32 homes and more than a dozen other structures destroyed, while hundreds of evacuees nervously wait to be told when they can return to their properties.More than 250 evacuees from the Tara region are waking up after another night away from home

At least 79 bushfires are currently burning across the state, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES). "Campers were our main concern, with the local fishing competition on. We wanted to make sure they were aware of this warning," Mr Wilkinson said.

"People are very anxious to go back in and see whether their house is still standing and what damage has been done to their property, their livestock and their pets," Cr McVeigh said."It's too dangerous — it's the fire but it's also power lines down across pathways and roadways.Ergon Energy will today move about 100 personnel into Tara from the surrounding region to repair fallen powerlines and rebuild the power network. headtopics.com

She said they had gone to sleep that night thinking the former school bus the couple are living in while building their home would be safe. "We saw the fire. We saw how quickly it was moving. The smoke was building up really quickly and we were panicking," Ms Petrie said.

