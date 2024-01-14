Queen Margrethe II abdicates, leaving son to lead Danish monarchy

Queen Margrethe II, 83, abdicated on Sunday afternoon (early Monday AEDT), ending five decades on the Danish throne and leaving her son, King Frederik, to lead the monarchy along with Queen Mary, the first Australian-born queen. About 2pm (1am Monday AEDT) tens of thousands of gathered wellwishers burst into cheers as the doors to Copenhagen's Christiansborg Palace opened and Frederik emerged clad in military dress to wave at his subjects with white-gloved hands.

King Frederik and Queen Mary appear on the balcony during proclamation (AP) The beaming monarch wiped away a tear before being proclaimed by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who symbolically turned her body to indicate the country's new direction, before a rousing rendition of the Danish equivalent of three cheers."It is a task I have approached all my life. "I want to return the trust I meet. I need trust from my beloved wife, you and that which is greater than us."Then it was the moment Australian royal watchers had been waiting for: Queen Mar





