Quarterly refunding: US slows pace of increase in quarterly long-term debt sales

The yield on the US 10-year note was 13 basis points lower to 4.80 per cent at 11.17am in New York. The yield on the 30-year bond fell about 15 basis points to 4.96 per cent. “As these changes will make substantial progress towards aligning auction sizes with projected borrowing needs, Treasury anticipates that one additional quarter of increases to coupon auction sizes will likely be needed beyond the increases announced today,” the Treasury said in its release Wednesday.
“Demand for US Treasuries may have softened among several traditional buyers,” TBAC said, highlighting the waning role of commercial and foreign central banks. “Treasury auctions continue to be consistently oversubscribed but there may be some early evidence of waning demand.”
TBAC also said, “There is a view among market participants that the growing imbalance between supply of and demand for US Treasury debt may also have contributed to the sell-off.” “Treasury gave three subtle morsels to the market, including smaller overall increases versus median forecast and sort of affirmed our view of being almost at the ‘cap’ with one more quarterly increase likely and enthusiastically guiding about buybacks” coming next quarter.
This time, the Treasury boosted planned issuance of 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 7-year securities by the same amount as in August, while 10-year and 30-year Treasury sales were bumped up by less. There is no change in planned sales of 20-year bonds.
With regard to bills, which mature in one year or less, the Treasury said it “expects to maintain bill auction sizes at current levels into late-November”.By early next month, “Treasury anticipates implementing modest reductions to short-dated bill auction sizes that will likely then be maintained through mid- to late-January.
