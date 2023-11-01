QLD snake catcher Tony Harrison returns to work but still not 100 per cent recovered after eastern brown bite

Harrison has been doing some snake removal jobs in recent days but admits he is still “not 100 per cent”. He gets “dizzy spells when I move too hard or too fast” and suffers fatigue. “Physically, I feel pretty good,” he said. “But this full-on vertigo and fatigue is bulls***. “Yesterday (Tuesday), I felt good in the morning, but by nighttime, oh (shakes head).” Harrison had been attempting to remove two mating eastern browns from a garden in Stockleigh in Logan when one of them bit him.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Warning of ‘extreme fire danger’ as blazes continue to rip through QldSoaring temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds are threatening to elevate the fire danger across Queensland.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Emergency warnings for fires near Tenterfield and Tabulam, NSW; Stanthorpe, NSW; and south of Bundaberg, QLDEmergency warnings have been issued for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam in New South Wales (NSW), Stanthorpe in NSW, and south of Bundaberg in Queensland (QLD).

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Emergency Warnings for Fires in NSW and QLDEmergency warnings have been issued for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam in NSW, and Stanthorpe and south of Bundaberg in QLD. Firefighters in south-western Queensland are on high alert due to hot weather and strong winds, which could lead to dangerous fire conditions. McDermott Aviation, a firefighting helicopter company, compares this fire season to Australia's Black Summer and has increased its fleet to combat the fires.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Emergency Warnings for Bushfires in NSW and QLDEmergency warnings are in place for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam, NSW; Stanthorpe, NSW; and south of Bundaberg, QLD. Firefighters in south-western Queensland are on high alert due to hot weather and strong winds. Queensland Police are evacuating residents and school students in Goodwood, south of Bundaberg.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Residents of Wallangarra on QLD-NSW border told to shelter to survive as bushfire approaches7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Police investigate four ‘suspicious’ bushfires in QldPolice are investigating four bushfires being treated as 'suspicious' from the past two weeks on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕