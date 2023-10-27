Qld Premier’s popularity plummets to record low

A poll conducted by YouGov for the Courier Mail has revealed Ms Palaszczuk is no longer the preferred Premier of the state for the first time since she was elected eight years ago in 2015.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's performance rating has hit an all-time low, a new poll has revealed. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard Mr Newman, who was in office from March 2012 to February 2015, scored the same net result in August 2014.

Asked which party Queenslanders would vote for if an election was held today, 41 per cent of respondents said the LNP, 33 per cent voted for Labor and 13 per cent opted for the Greens. The poll also explored how respondents were feeling on a financial level amid the current cost-of-living climate. headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Qld backs $5b transmission project despite mine closuresGovernment says there is still a strong need for the 1100 kilometre transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa despite Glencore closing its copper mines in 2025. Read more ⮕

More bad news for Qld residents as second body found and 16 homes lost in bushfiresFirefighters will face a tough battle to bring two bushfires, which have claimed two lives and destroyed more than a dozen homes in southern Queensland, under control. Read more ⮕

‘Very distressing’: Tara resident shares devastating reality of QLD bushfiresAuthorities have confirmed a second person has died and 16 homes have been destroyed in the Tara region of Queensland’s Western Downs. Tara resident Allan Bougoure shared concerns over the distress and devastation the blazes are causing. “It’s very distressing out there. Read more ⮕

Bruce Lehrmann charged with two counts of rape in Toowoomba, QldFormer Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann can now be named as the high-profile person charged with two counts of rape in the regional Queensland city of Toowoomba. His identity has been suppressed until a new Queensland law came into effect, allowing the naming of alleged sexual offenders once they’ve been charged. Read more ⮕

Crews, residents battle to contain Qld fires after lives and homes lostHeartbreaking survival stories have emerged as firefighters look to finally contain a deadly blaze in southern Queensland. Read more ⮕

Man shot by Queensland Police on suburban streetA man is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after being shot by police on a suburban street in Logan on Wednesday afternoon. Read more ⮕