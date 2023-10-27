QFES | Brisbane Times

Residents across Queensland were told to evacuate in the middle of the night as the state’s fire emergency deepens.A “beast” of a blaze that has claimed a life and destroyed homes continues to burn in southern Queensland after defying firefighters for another night.Residents of central Queensland town return after bushfire evacuations

Residents in the rural town of Emerald have been told they can return to their homes after earlier being told to leave immediately over the risk of a fast-moving bushfire.The 66-year-old man, Hugh Walker, was rescued by two neighbours before he was rushed to hospital, where he died on Sunday night.Police confirmed late on Sunday that six bodies – believed to be those of five young boys and their father – had been found after fire tore through three houses on Russell Island.

