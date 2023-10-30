Qantas to Launch Direct Flights from Perth to Paris

From July 12 next year Aussies will be able to fly direct from Perth to Paris in addition to the airline’s two existing direct routes from Perth to London and Rome.

Travellers will also have the option of booking a “circle fare” which allows them to fly into Paris and return to Australia from London or Rome on the one ticket. Aussie travellers will be able to fly non-stop to Paris from Perth from July next year. Picture: Getty Images

“Some of the first customers on these flights will be Australian athletes heading to Paris to compete at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In a statement, WA Premier Roger Cook said: “Securing new direct aviation services like this is absolutely vital to drive travellers to Western Australia, inject visitor spend into our economy and create jobs in the tourism and hospitality industries.”The airline said its Sydney to Shanghai route was the final international destination to return to its pre-Covid network since borders reopened. headtopics.com

“The business travel market is a key focus for this route, and we expect the recent trade developments will drive more travel between Australia and China,” he said.

