Qantas to Launch Direct Flight from Perth to Paris

Get ready to fly into the New Year. Flight prices remain on the high side, but if you can stretch the credit card, there’s plenty of new product to tempt you to the skies.Qantas will say bonjour to Paris when it launches a direct flight from Perth.will launch a direct flight between Perth and Paris on July 12, meaning West Australians can add the French capital to existing direct flights into London and Rome.

The 17-hour flight will help meet strong demand from Australians to hit Europe during the northern summer. And, of course, there’s the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11. Perth-Paris will operate four days a week during peak months, using a 787 Dreamliner, and “circle fares” give passengers the option of flying into Paris, then returning to Australia from London or Rome (either direct to Perth, or via a stopover). In Paris, Qantas passengers can connect to more than 70 destinations, including Barcelona, Munich, Frankfurt and Athens, as well as 12 destinations within France. Perth-to-Paris will drop to three flights a week from late Augus

