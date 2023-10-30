Qantas rejects consumer watchdog claims it sold 'ghost flights'

Airways had engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct by advertising tickets for more than 8000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale.﻿

Those 8000 flights began to be reported as so-called "ghost flights", and the regulator said it is aiming for aToday the airline admitted "it let customers down" and "mistakes were made" during the post-COVID restart, including with high cancellation rates, but it said the ACCC's legal case "ignores the realities of the aviation industry", namely that airlines cannot guarantee specific flight times.

"Restarting flying after the COVID shutdowns proved a challenge for the whole industry, with staff shortages and supply chain issues coinciding with huge pent-up demand. Qantas went on to claim that ﻿all customers on cancelled flights were offered an alternative flight or refund; and that there had been no instances of a "fee for no service" - essentially a "ghost flight". headtopics.com

In response, Qantas said 100 per cent of impacted domestic passengers were offered same-day flights departing prior to or within one hour after their scheduled departure time. And "in most cases", customers were rebooked on these alternative flights weeks or months ahead of when they were actually due to travel, allowing them to plan, the airline said.Qantas has hit back at ACCC claims (Photo by Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

Specialist data analysts had identified that Qantas cancelled almost one in four flights in the period from May to July 2022, with about 15,000 out of 66,000 domestic and international flights from airports in all states and mainland territories in Qantas' published schedule being cancelled, the regulator said.Qantas acknowledged delays taking flights and seats off its website, and said "we sincerely regret that this occurred". headtopics.com

