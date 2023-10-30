Qantas rejects claims of ripping off Aussies with ‘ghost flights’

The consumer watchdog claims that Qantas advertised tickets for more than 8,000 flights between May and July 2022 that had already been cancelled but not removed from sale.
The embattled airline added that providing a guarantee for flights was “impossible”. Picture: James D. Morgan/Getty Images for Tourism Australia In a statement released on Monday, Qantas said while it accepted it let down customers with high cancellation rates during the post-COVID restart, there hadn’t been a “fee for no service”.
Qantas claimed all impacted domestic passengers were offered same-day flights departing prior to or within one hour after their scheduled departure time. It also claimed 98 per cent of impacted international passengers were offered re-accommodation options on flights within a day of their scheduled departure date.“The ACCC’s case ignores a fundamental reality and key condition that applies when airlines sell a ticket. While all airlines work hard to operate flights at their scheduled times, no airline can guarantee that," Qantas said in the ASX statement. headtopics.com
"That’s because the nature of travel – when weather and operational issues mean delays and cancellations are inevitable and unavoidable – makes such a guarantee impossible." During the period in question, the national carrier cancelled almost one in four flights, with about 15,000 out of 66,000 domestic and international flights from Qantas’ published schedule being scrapped.
The ACCC is also alleging Qantas failed to notify ticketholders on more than 10,000 flights during the same period that their flight had been cancelled for upwards of two weeks in most cases.