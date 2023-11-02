Qantas’ ‘no guarantee’ claims are flights of fantasy

Having got rid of the previous Reserve Bank governor, Labor’s federal treasurer has now shown his true colours by pressuring the RBA’s new governorJim Chalmers refuses to recognise that his party’s policy of encouraging unaffordable wage increases without corresponding productivity growth sets Australia on the path of a downward financial slide which is likely to have a very unhappy outcome, particularly for lower income earners.

Despite the $12 billion projected cost and substantial additional costs for the necessary transmission links, the cost per megawatt hour of electricity stored at Snowy Hydro will still be significantly lower than the cost per MWh of lithium-based batteries.

Surely, this is the main point. This is why this project must proceed, notwithstanding the unfortunate mismanagement of Snowy 2.0.Scientists are by training and inclination reluctant to speak in ways that might be construed as political or strident. Nevertheless, the number of academic papers in the Web of Science research database using the term “climate emergency” has gone from 32 in 2015 to 862 last year; 15,000 international scientists have put their names to a four-year-old paper called.

As for energy costs, household power bills can now be drastically reduced by investing in solar and battery storage. On the other side of the coin, we cannot overlook the heartbreaking situation of families recently made homeless by the Queensland fires, the farmers who lost their crops in last year’s floods, and people in remote communities suffering extreme heat conditions.To save dollars and get emissions down, householders are encouraged to enhance energy efficiency.

