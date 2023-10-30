Not only can the chief legal counsel’s hand be discerned in Qantas’ newly filed defence to the ACCC’s “ghost flights” suit, he’s also the only regular attendee of Qantas’ board meetings whose career is, right now, in full flight.

Last week in San Antonio, he was one of four new directors sworn in to the Association of Corporate Counsel, whose 40,000 members represent the cream of the world’s in-house legal capacity. Its board seats the top law officers of titans such as Microsoft, GE, GlaxoSmithKline and Moderna.said in a media release, lauding the “impressive group of volunteers” who had triumphed and were keen to “help educate and connect with our members and the broader global in-house community”.

Quite aside from his total inability to read a room, Finch also has carriage for both industrial relations and legal affairs at the national carrier. And hasn’t Qantas been tarnished on both counts.delegated total authority for the decision to sack 1700 baggage handlers during the pandemic. It worked: Joyce never had to front court. But Qantas lost the case and was found to have acted illegally, its board nonetheless advised to appeal the case once, then again, to no avail. headtopics.com

But the ACCC isn’t suing Qantas for cancelling or delaying flights. It’s suing the airline for continuing to sell tickets to cancelled flights, for an average of 16 days after those flights were cancelled!

Removing such flights from sale would, apparently, have been very difficult. Had flights disappeared from the available schedule, people might have called up about it and Qantas didn’t have enough staff rostered to handle their queries. Imagine the angst. headtopics.com

Qantas was really looking after its customers all along, making sure it had arranged them alternate flights before it gave them any inkling anything was wrong (never mind any other plans they made, assured in their erroneous belief they had their flights sorted). These things take time, but that’s hardly the fault of the ticketing department.

